Tears and laughter abound at Paula Deen Live! - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tears and laughter abound at Paula Deen Live!

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel

The loud, brash Paula Deen of yore was missing Saturday night as the Paula Deen Live! Tour debuted at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

Instead a more subdued Deen took the stage with her husband Michael Groover by her side.

"Hello, y'all," she said to the audience in an upbeat, yet unassured way. She admitted to being a little nervous and even teared up when someone from the audience shouted "We love you, Paula."

Her response was humble and from the heart.

"If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be standing here. I thank y'all for loving me," she said.

Read more from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel


Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.