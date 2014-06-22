Tears and laughter abound at Paula Deen Live!

The loud, brash Paula Deen of yore was missing Saturday night as the Paula Deen Live! Tour debuted at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.

Instead a more subdued Deen took the stage with her husband Michael Groover by her side.

"Hello, y'all," she said to the audience in an upbeat, yet unassured way. She admitted to being a little nervous and even teared up when someone from the audience shouted "We love you, Paula."

Her response was humble and from the heart.

"If it wasn't for you I wouldn't be standing here. I thank y'all for loving me," she said.

Read more from our partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.



