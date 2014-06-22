1-Minute Parking? Photo of LA Street Sign Typo Goes Viral Posted: Sunday, June 22, 2014 12:13 PM EDT Updated: Sunday, June 22, 2014 12:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Our NBC News partners at NBC Chicago are reporting that every city has its share of ridiculous parking signs.



But a 1-minute parking sign typo in Los Angeles is definitely a cut above the rest.



A photo of the sign made its way to Imgur and was tracked down by someone to 11777 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, LAist reports.



The sign was supposed to say "1 Hour Parking."



In a city known for hefty parking meter fees and fines, the typo generated some amount of excitement, especially online.



The Los Angeles Department of Transportation confirmed its existence to NBC Bay Area in an email.



"The sign was reported on Wednesday, June 18," said LADOT spokesman Jonathan Hui. "We fabricated a new sign and replaced it today, June 20, around 11 a.m."



Hui said he wasn't sure when the 1-minute parking sign was installed.



But a quick search of the address on Google Maps shows that it's been there since at least 2011.



Here's a tweet from Los Angeles Times staff writer Laura Davis, who reportedly snapped the first picture that went viral.