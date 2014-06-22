Georgia to stop asking about applicants' criminal past for state - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia to stop asking about applicants' criminal past for state jobs

Posted: Updated:
By Tim Omarzu, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Georgia is poised to become the first state in the Deep South to "ban the box," or stop asking potential employees about their criminal pasts on job applications.

Those seeking state jobs, with exceptions for public safety and similar work, won't have to reveal their criminal histories when they apply, under an order to be signed by Gov. Nathan Deal. Instead, applicants will be required to disclose any criminal convictions during a face-to-face interview, Deal spokeswoman Sasha Dlugolenski said.

"Issuing this order will afford some [people] with blemishes on their record a shot at a good job, which is key to preventing a return to crime," Dlugolenski said.

Georgia will join a growing list of states, cities, counties -- and employers such as Walmart and Target -- that have stopped using applications to screen for criminal convictions.


