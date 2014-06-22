Driver Services encourages online transactions

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services says it's trying to save customers time by encouraging more online transactions.

A new law that takes effect July 1 will allow drivers to use their online receipt from the department as proof of valid driving privileges until they receive their permanent license or permit in the mail.

Georgia drivers can complete a renewal, update, replacement or reinstatement transaction online. The department says the driver's license status is automatically updated in its database and the Georgia Crime Information Center.

The receipt for an online transaction can be printed out and presented for anything that requires a driver's license for a period of 45 days. The officer would then confirm the driver's status just as they do now.

