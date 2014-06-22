Update: Two men shot while sitting in vehicle Saturday night

Two men were shot while sitting in a car late Saturday night in the 1600 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.

Officers say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects approached a vehicle and told the men inside to give them money. The suspects then opened fire into the vehicle.

According to a news release emailed to Channel 3 Eyewitness News both victims inside the car were hit, they have been identified as Gabino Ramirez, 31 and Fernando Ramirez, 32.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital. Police describe the two suspects as black males between 20 and 25-years-old, between 5'6" and 5'8" tall. One has dreadlocks with blonde tips.

Both suspects have thin builds and were wearing all black. The Chattanooga Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this crime to call 423-698-2525.