McMurray grabs pole, track record at Sonoma Posted: Saturday, June 21, 2014 7:57 PM EDT Updated: Saturday, June 21, 2014 8:00 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) - Jamie McMurray has won the pole for Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway with a new track record that bumped AJ Allmendinger from the top starting spot.



Allmendinger appeared to have the pole locked down until McMurray turned a lap at 96.350 mph in the final minute of Saturday's qualifying session. It broke the record of 95.262 mph set by Marcos Ambrose in 2012.



It's the first pole of the season for McMurray, 10th of his career, and third at Sonoma.



Allmendinger wound up second and, in a surprise, Kyle Larson was third to give Chip Ganassi Racing two cars in the top three. Larson doesn't have a ton of road course experience, and the rookie is admittedly still learning how to shift.