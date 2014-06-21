McCullough and Tyler Win CFF Bass Tournament on Chickamauga Lake

CHATTANOOGA

(WRCB) - The Chattanooga Fishing Forum (CFF) held the sixth tournament of its twelve tournament season Friday evening, June 20, 2014, out of Chester Frost Park . 23 teams consisting of Chattanooga Fishing Forum members participated in the event.

The team of Derek McCullough and Tyler Elrod Tyler caught a three-fish limit weighing 16.11 pounds to win first place in the tournament.

The duo of Terry Williams and Jerry Goodner weighed in the big fish of the tournament with a giant largemouth weighing 8.36 pounds.

The Chattanooga Fishing Forum is an online fishing forum of local fisherman with a membership of nearly 8000 anglers. Qualifying for CFF tournaments requires active participation in the forum in the form of fishing reports, tournament reports, and general fishing and outdoors discussion. For more info on becoming a member visit www.chattanoogafishingforum.com

Tournament organizer Patrick McBride said, "Any CFF member can join us to fish, but each boat that participates in the tournament must have a combined total of at least 150 posts on the CFF. The minimum post rule was not meant to exclude anglers, it was designed to promote the active exchange of ideas and fishing reports on the CFF."

McBride says, "The purpose of the CFF Tournament Trail is to provide a low cost tournament format with a fellowship oriented atmosphere to anglers who want to participate in tournaments without the pressure or high costs associated with fishing higher-level events. In many cases these events can be used by tournament anglers to hone their skills in preparation for next level of tournaments, or to decide if they are tournament fishing material."

Listed below are the top 10 places:

1st - Derek McCullough and Tyler Elrod Tyler - 16.11 lbs.

2nd - Shaun Lusk and Tyler Lusk - 15.20 lbs.

3rd - Shane Frazier - 13.71 lbs.

4th - Matt Jenkins and Jon Mantooth - 13.44 lbs.

5th - Terry Williams and Jerry Goodner - 12.99 lbs.

6th - Earl Westbrook and Nathan Osborn - 10.32 lbs.

7th - Gary Hughes - Steve Norris - 9.14 lbs.

8th - Mike Wilson - Bo Campbell - 9.11 lbs.

9th - Leonard Steele - Tonya Steele - 9.09 lbs.

10th - Jim McClanahan and James Dillard - 8.34 lbs.