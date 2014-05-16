Unity Group pulling together for solutions - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Unity Group pulling together for solutions

By Yolanda Putman, Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A grass-roots plan to reduce violence and promote economic equality for all emerged from several community organizations whose members were motivated by the recent appearance of a hate group in Chattanooga.

Before the National Socialist Movement had left Chattanooga after marking its 40th anniversary at a meeting here in April, the Unity Group proposed harnessing the energy generated from NSM’s visit to help disadvantaged people in the city.

“The Unity Group started out in politics but we have always had a socioeconomic, community-based agenda,” said Quenston Coleman, the group’s community liaison. The Unity Group focuses on social justice issues.

Crime and economic equality are issues too large for one group to tackle alone, said local Nation of Islam leader Kevin Muhammad. But if organizations unite for a common cause, they can spur progress.

