Top Veterans Official Resigns Amid Claims of Poor Care



Petzel had previously planned to retire later this year. But Shinseki lost confidence in Petzel, and asked him to step down, a source told NBC News.

Petzel, a career VA doctor, had been undersecretary since 2010. In an op-ed published Thursday in USA Today, he wrote that he was “personally saddened” by any case of a veteran receiving poor care. He vowed "prompt and appropriate action" if the allegations of misconduct turned out to be substantiated by the agency’s inspector general.