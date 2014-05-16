Cops question mom after 1-year-old found drunk 4 times above leg - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cops question mom after 1-year-old found drunk 4 times above legal limit

Posted: Updated:
NBC News Police questioned the mother of a 1-year-old girl after the tot was found to be extremely intoxicated at a northwestern Pennsylvania hospital.

Erie police say the baby's blood-alcohol content was 0.289 percent when she was brought to Saint Vincent Hospital on Wednesday. In Pennsylvania, adult drivers are considered legally drunk at 0.08 percent, meaning the baby's blood-alcohol level was more than three-and-a-half times as great.

The Erie Times-News reports the baby has since been transferred to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC, where she was reportedly in stable condition.

Police haven't released the name of the baby, her mother or a friend of the mother who was also being questioned.

Police Chief Randy Bowers says the baby was brought to the hospital by her mother and a friend.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.