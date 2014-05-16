Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office arrest convicted felon for possessi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office arrest convicted felon for possession of a handgun and drugs

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -
Detectives with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Special Investigation Unit arrested convicted felon Charles Massengill after finding over two pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, and more than $128,000 in cash during the course of an investigation at Massengill’s home on Thursday. 

During the investigation detectives also found a loaded handgun.  They plan to submit the case file to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible federal charges.   

Massengill, 61, has state charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of felony drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bond was set Friday at $500,000 and Massengill is due back in General Sessions Court on May 22.  
