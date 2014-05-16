Former UT fundraiser gets more than 10 years in prison on child porn charges

Former UT fundraiser gets more than 10 years in prison on child - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

(WBIR) - Our NBC News partners at WBIR are reporting that a judge sentenced a former University of Tennessee fundraiser executive to a little more than 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
Former UT Foundation executive Bruce Downsbrough was sentenced in federal court Friday. He must serve a 121 month prison sentence and a $75,000 fine. After his release, he will serve a 10-year supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.
Last fall, Downsbrough pleaded guilty to knowingly receiving material containing child pornography and knowingly possessing child pornography.
His guilty plea came after officials seized a personal laptop, tablet, some external hard drives and other items from his home during a search in November 2012. Investigators said they found 20,000 images and videos of pornography involving children.
The university fired Downsbrough after his arrest on campus.
Experts with Knoxville Police Department's "Internet Crimes Against Children" division also testified that the state uncovered past sex abuse charges against Downsbrough. The 1986 case involved two children in Colorado.
Downsbrough then became the executive vice president and chief operating officer at the UT Foundation, which coordinates private donations that benefit UT students and faculty.
He was hired at the UT Foundation in 2003. Records show he had good reviews while serving as the assistant vice president and was promoted to his final positions in 2011.
