Catoosa Co. skeletal remains ID'ed - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Catoosa Co. skeletal remains ID'ed

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -
Channel 3 has learned the skeletal remains found in November 2013 at 3863 Dogwood Valley Road have been identified as 54-year-old Lawrence Douthitt.  

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3 that Douthitt was reported missing in September 2012.

Investigators tell Channel 3 the identification was confirmed through DNA analysis and the Medical Examiner has listed the manner of death as suicide. 
