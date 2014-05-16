Catoosa Co. skeletal remains ID'ed

Channel 3 has learned the skeletal remains found in November 2013 at 3863 Dogwood Valley Road have been identified as 54-year-old Lawrence Douthitt.



The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3 that Douthitt was reported missing in September 2012.



Investigators tell Channel 3 the identification was confirmed through DNA analysis and the Medical Examiner has listed the manner of death as suicide.