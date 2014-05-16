Mom charged after allegedly leaving 9-month-old in car

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
A Chattanooga woman is charged with child abuse and neglect after police say she left her 9-month-old girl in the car Thursday afternoon.
Melissa Greene, 29, was arrested Thursday in Chattanooga.
A man called 911 and reported a child had been left unattended in a car outside The University of Phoenix. He said the car had been there since 2 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene at 2:45 p.m.
The responding officers said they found the little girl in a car seat with every door unlocked and a window cracked.
Police found the mother, Melissa Greene, inside The University of Phoenix. According to the affidavit, “she never asked how her child was and was only concerned that we were going to arrest her.”
The temperature was only in the mid-sixties. But a local nurse at Erlanger’s T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital says that doesn’t matter. "Each spring and fall when the temperatures seem comfortable to us adults and we like it, is actually, statistically speaking, some of the most dangerous times for these pediatric patients,” said Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator Coy Ellis. “So even in 70 degree weather, it’s not safe to leave a child in a car under any circumstances.”
Police said Greene resisted arrest and was taken to the ground and handcuffed. She remains in custody Friday at Silverdale. "Most of the time, these parents are very good parents, they should made an awareness mistake at that moment and so we found the best way to prevent that from ever happening is under any circumstances, for any amount of time: never leave a child alone in a car, for any reason,” Ellis said.
The 9 month-old girl is okay and in custody of the state.
But not every child is so fortunate.
Just this week, a 2-year-old girl in Atlanta died after police say she climbed into an open car door and shut it, trapping herself inside. The Center for Disease Control warns parents
never to leave infants, children or even pets in a parked car, even with the windows cracked.
Last year, 43 children died from being left in hot cars.