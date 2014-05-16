Mom charged after allegedly leaving 9-month-old in car

"Each spring and fall when the temperatures seem comfortable to us adults and we like it, is actually, statistically speaking, some of the most dangerous times for these pediatric patients,” said Pediatric Injury Prevention Coordinator Coy Ellis. “So even in 70 degree weather, it’s not safe to leave a child in a car under any circumstances.”

"Most of the time, these parents are very good parents, they should made an awareness mistake at that moment and so we found the best way to prevent that from ever happening is under any circumstances, for any amount of time: never leave a child alone in a car, for any reason,” Ellis said.