Tour of the 2014 St. Jude Dream Home

2014 St. Jude Dream Home

The 2014 St. Jude Dream Home is complete and ready for you to tour. The grand opening will be this Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-5pm each day.This year's home is in The Canyons at Falling Water development just about a mile off Highway 27 near Highway 153. It features four bedrooms, three and a half baths plus a large bonus room and covered outdoor kitchen.The 4,100 square foot home is valued at $500,000.For just $100, you can buy a ticket for a chance to win this year's Dream Home. All money raised goes to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its mission of treating and finding cures for catastrophic childhood diseases.Just for visiting the Dream Home, you can register to win the open house prize: a year's worth of groceries from Publix valued at $5,000, courtesy of the Miller Family Foundation.The 2014 St. Jude Dream Home, along with 14 other prizes, will be given away Sunday, June 22nd.The house will be open for tours every weekend until the giveaway.