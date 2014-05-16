Fallen officers honored: Ceremony recognizes heroes who exhibite - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fallen officers honored: Ceremony recognizes heroes who exhibited 'courage and fortitude'

By David Cobb, Knoxville News Sentinel
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) - Regardless of when, where or why, Americans can call the police, a group of men and women sworn to protect and serve the people.

Bearing that burden alone makes law enforcement officers heroes, U.S. Attorney Bill Killian said Thursday.

Sometimes, though, the job requires an even greater sacrifice. Some 111 American law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2013, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Killian addressed police and the families of local fallen officers at the Hamilton County-Chattanooga Courts Building during Thursday's Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony honoring 58 area officers and two canine officers who have died in the line of duty over the past 135 years.

