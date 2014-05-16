UPDATE: Walker Co. OKs $1M loan to Hutcheson as hospital plans t - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Walker Co. OKs $1M loan to Hutcheson as hospital plans to sell its Battlefield Imaging shares

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) - UPDATE:    Hutcheson Medical Center will soon be under new management.  Board members approved a management contract with a Chattanooga-based health care company founded by physician and entrepreneur, Mike Aiken. 

Aiken previously owned and operated North Park Hospital in Hixson, according to our partners at the Times Free Press.
Officials say the new management contract is aimed at supporting the hospital's turnaround..
Hutcheson Medical Center officials are again asking for help paying the bills, but they're hoping it's the last time.

Walker County Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell approved a $1 million promissory note from the county's general fund to help finance the hospital's "working capital" at her commissioner's meeting Thursday.

Don Oliver, Walker County's attorney, said this loan is necessary to get the hospital through the next few weeks until it can sell its shares in Battlefield Imaging, which make up 51 percent. The group of physicians that owns the other 49 percent of shares is buying out Hutcheson for about $5.2 million.

"The Battlefield Imaging sale will be set up so the county will be reimbursed by wire transfer at the closing of those funds," Oliver said.

Read more from our partners at the Times Free Press
