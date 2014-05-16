Judge orders dad not to have any more kids



Taylor is on probation for five years. If he gets someone pregnant before he pays his support he could go to jail.



His attorney plans to file an appeal.



They'll be back in court in July to update the judge on how much of that back child support he's paid to his kids.



"It's not a question whether or not if he wants to have more kids. It's a question of whether or not the government should be telling somebody that they can or they can't," explains Merrill. "I've heard from at least one of the mother's that he does do what he can to help support the child."