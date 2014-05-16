Judge orders dad not to have any more kids - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge orders dad not to have any more kids

(NBC 12) - Our NBC News partners at NBC 12 are reporting that a judge tells a local dad he can't have any more kids.

35-year old Asim Taylor of Elyria has four kids and owes $97,000 in back child support.

A Lorain County Judge ordered the deadbeat dad not to have any more kids, until he pays up.

The court papers spell it all out. Taylor was ordered to "avoid impregnating a woman," until he can "provide support for his children he already has."

"The Supreme Court has ruled that this particular order is illegal," says Attorney Douglas Merrill.

Merrill represents Taylor. He says the Judge James Walther's ruling violates the father's rights.

"It's not a question whether or not if he wants to have more kids. It's a question of whether or not the government should be telling somebody that they can or they can't," explains Merrill. "I've heard from at least one of the mother's that he does do what he can to help support the child."

Taylor is on probation for five years. If he gets someone pregnant before he pays his support he could go to jail.

His attorney plans to file an appeal.

They'll be back in court in July to update the judge on how much of that back child support he's paid to his kids.

