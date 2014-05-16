Chattanooga Lookouts in the process of being sold

The Chattanooga Lookouts are in the process of being sold to businessman John Hughes of Warner Robins, Ga., according to sources close to the sale.Chattanooga’s Class AA franchise has been for sale since the end of the 2010 season. Lookouts owner Frank Burke devoted his focus to potential buyers in August 2011, when he turned daily operations of the team over to current president and general manager Rich Mozingo.In 1995, Burke purchased the Lookouts in a group that included his late father, Daniel, and Charles Eshbach.Burke declined comment when reached today, and efforts to reach Hughes have been unsuccessful. The transfer of ownership will have to be approved by Major League Baseball as well as the Southern League.Read more from our partners at the