GM to be investigated by feds for millions of recalls

(NBC News) - GM and the Department of Transportation have entered into a consent decree regarding its recall of millions of vehicles, CNBC reported Friday.

The probe will continue over the timeliness of the recall, according to CNBC, and GM will pay a substantial fine.

The automaker has recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles after a faulty ignition switch in some models was linked by the company to 13 deaths.

The Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning that it would make a “major announcement” regarding its investigation into how General Motors handled its recall of millions of vehicles.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx will make a “major announcement regarding the Department’s open investigation into the timelines of GM’s recall of certain model vehicles for defective ignition switches,” according to the department.

