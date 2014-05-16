Six injured, one critically in Knoxville steel mill explosion - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Six injured, one critically in Knoxville steel mill explosion

Posted: Updated:
Emergency personnel load a Gerdau steel mill employee into an ambulance after a blast furnace exploded at the Knoxville plant. Photo by hayes Kickman/News Sentinel Emergency personnel load a Gerdau steel mill employee into an ambulance after a blast furnace exploded at the Knoxville plant. Photo by hayes Kickman/News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE (News Sentinel) - Investigators are probing the cause of an explosion at a North Knoxville steel mill that critically burned one worker and injured five others Thursday night.

The blast was reported about 8:40 p.m. at the Gerdau Ameristeel facility, 1919 Tennessee Avenue, Knoxville Fire Department Capt. D.J. Corcoran said.

The most seriously injured victim suffered burns to more than 80% of his body, Corcoran said.

The explosion occurred in the area of a blast furnace where metal is melted down into molten liquid.

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.