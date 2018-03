Hamilton County students come from all over

It's not just black and white anymore.In Hamilton County Schools, the makeup of classrooms is changing rapidly. While the share of black students hasn't changed in 15 years, the number of minority students is booming.No longer do teachers look out and see almost exclusively African-Americans and Caucasians. There are now students from Bosnia, South Sudan and Vietnam, among dozens of other nations. But much of the change is driven by Hispanic and Latino students.In 2000, the school district was about 65% white. Now it's 58% white.Read more from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press