East Ridge considers 50-cent raise for workers

EAST RIDGE, TN (Times Free Press) -- The East Ridge City Council voted unanimously to consider including a 50-cent per hour raise for all city employees during a budget workshop Thursday for the city’s preliminary 2015 budget.East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert clarified, however, that this was only a preliminary discussion of the budget and not a binding vote until they adopt the budget.If the City Council adopts a budget with the 50-cent per hour raise for employees, which also includes a one-time bonus of $300 each for reserve police officers and volunteer firefighters, the added cost to the city would be about $189,000.During discussion, Councilman Marc Gravitt clarified with other council members that although city employees had received bonuses in the past few years, they hadn’t seen a raise in four years.Read more from our news partner the Times Free Press.