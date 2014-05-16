Police: Suspected shoplifter wields baton and runs into pond Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 7:43 AM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 7:43 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A woman remains behind bars after she wielded a baton at a Walmart loss prevention officer this week.



Lesley Tate, 33, attempted to walk out with more than $500 in merchandise, according to a Chattanooga police report.



The officer ripped the bag of merchandise away from her at the Greenway View Drive store location Wednesday night. She managed to fend off the security officer with a baton before running.



Chattanooga police were called out and it wasn’t long before they found Tate barefoot and hiding behind bushes near the 5700 block of Marlin Road.



When she saw police officers, she ran into a nearby pond. Police were able to convince Tate to come out of the water. She was taken back to the store and identified by the store clerk before being booked at Silverdale Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest, theft and resisting.



As of Friday morning, she remained locked up on a $10,000 bond. She is expected to appear before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Christine Sell on May 28.



