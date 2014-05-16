Tennessee April unemployment rate 6.3% - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Tennessee's unemployment rate for April was 6.3%, the state's lowest rate in six years.

According to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the state's unemployment rate has decreased from 8.3% to 6.3% over the past year.

The current number of people unemployed is 192,000. That's 11,700 lower than last month and the lowest since May 2008.

The national unemployment rate for April was also 6.3 percent.

State figures show that non-farm employment increased by 2,400 jobs from March to April.

