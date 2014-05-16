Trouble with roaches for one eatery as another scores near perfe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trouble with roaches for one eatery as another scores near perfect

Dining out this weekend?

The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department have no failing grades to pass along this week among the 25 restaurants visited by their staff.

Remember, we do give the low score each Friday in Hamilton County and that's a 74. A failing grade is anything lower than a 70. Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet comes in with that honor on Lee Highway.

According to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon they need some work in the kitchen.
 
Inspectors found roaches in the kitchen, food was uncovered in the walk in cooler, floors need repairing, dented cans and also the reach-in coolers need a good cleaning. Once again, their score is a 74.

The high score of the week and no surprise here it's a Subway restaurant again and this one is on Highway 153 across from Northgate Mall. Congratulations on the employees hard work as they serve up a very impressive 98.

Remember, any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department  Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.

Enjoy your meal!
