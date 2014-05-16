Cool today with a few passing showers Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 6:18 AM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 7:07 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Good Friday! The cooler weather for the weekend will be nice, but we are not quite done with the rainfall.



The front that brought us rain is now ushering in much cooler weather. The high today will only reach about 65. A weak trough of low pressure will move through the area during the late morning / early afternoon. That will bring a few light showers. Skies will again clear out this evening as the trough moves on. Lows tonight will once again drop into the mid 40s.



A front becoming stationary to our south will spark a number of showers Saturday morning. No storms are expected, but some brief heavy rain could be mixed in with the light showers. They will last into the early afternoon, then taper off heading into the evening. The high Saturday will stay in the mid 60s.



Sunday, an area of low pressure will track to our south. I think most (if not all) of any rain it will produce will stay to our south, but the track of that low is not yet certain. If it tracks a little to the north of the forecast, we will get some widespread rain Sunday morning. If it tracks a little south of the forecast, we will be dry Sunday morning. Stay tuned. Highs on Sunday will be around 70 degrees.



All next week we will be warm and dry. The high on Monday will be in the upper 70s. By Thursday, we will be near 90.



FRIDAY:



8am... Mostly Sunny, 48



Noon... Isolated Showers, 65



5pm... Mostly Cloudy, 65

