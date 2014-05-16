State offers chance to catch up on child support

ATLANTA (AP) - The state Division of Child Support Services is offering non-custodial parents a chance to get caught up on child support payments without penalties.

The division is offering the opportunity during settlement week, which runs May 19-23. Officials say settlement week gives people with court-ordered child support obligations a chance to make back payments in full or begin making payments to avoid additional enforcement actions.

Officials say 9,000 parents chosen to participate in settlement week will be notified by mail May 19. Parents will have until May 23 to visit a local Division of Child Support Services office to make a payment, sign a written payment agreement or get information on outreach programs to help non-custodial parents stay current on their payments.

