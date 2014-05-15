Accident on South Bypass in Whitfield County claims one life Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 11:24 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 4:22 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

An accident in Whitfield County claims the life of one person.



It happened around noon Thursday on South Bypass. A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driving by 53-year-old Nancy Paris of Calhoun cross the median into oncoming traffic and hit a Bobtail commercial vehicle traveling the other way. Paris died in the crash.



The driver of the Bobtail, 36-year-old Barry Jackson of Dalton was not injured.





