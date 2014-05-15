Accident on South Bypass in Whitfield County claims one life - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Accident on South Bypass in Whitfield County claims one life

An accident in Whitfield County claims the life of one person. 

It happened around noon Thursday on South Bypass.    A 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driving by 53-year-old Nancy Paris of Calhoun cross the median into oncoming traffic and hit a Bobtail commercial vehicle traveling the other way.  Paris died in the crash.

The driver of the Bobtail, 36-year-old Barry Jackson of Dalton was not injured.


