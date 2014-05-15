Shooting on I-75 in Whitfield County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting on I-75 in Whitfield County

Posted: Updated:
An eyewitness tipped Channel-3 off to a shooting that happened on I-75 Thursday afternoon, between Carbondale Road in Dalton and the Whitfield County line.

Dispatchers confirmed the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. but, they stressed an officer was not involved in any shooting.
Stay with us for any further developments.
Any time you see news happening, send it a tip to news@wrcbtv.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.