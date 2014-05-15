Kelley Lovelace heats up the Convention Center for Bethel County Connection Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 10:51 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 11:42 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A big night Thursday night for Bethel Bible Village, the biggest fundraiser weekend of the year is underway. Chattanooga's own Grammy nominated songwriter Kelley Lovelace is the celebrity host who brings his talented friends from Nashville to perform. Neil Thrasher and "Love and Theft" were also on the stage. This is the 60th anniversary for Bethel Bible Village, where the mission is helping young people.



Chuck Baker, Executive Director Bethel Bible Village, "We are caring for the children and young people of this community. Some of which have major life issues, family issues.. They need a place to stay, they need food, they need shelter, and we meet their physical needs, their spritiual needs, really all their needs at Bethel"



A guitar signed by Loretta Lynn was the first item in the auction. Her daughter Patsy was in the audience. Other signed guitars and a songwriting session went for high dollars. Friday, the fundraising continues with a two day golf tournament at Bear Trace.



