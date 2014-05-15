One lane of I-24 to be closed near exit 183 over the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Commuters may want to take note.
T-DOT contract crews will close the ramp on Interstate 24 Westbound in Chattanooga at exit 183A between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road starting Thursday night.
This will go on through the weekend to perform concrete repair.
The two left lanes of I-24 westbound will remain open during this work.
