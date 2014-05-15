"Carry the Load" made its way through Chattanooga Thursday Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 10:20 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 10:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A national relay is underway starting in New York and going all the way to Dallas, Texas. And it's all to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.



The relay called, "Carry the Load" marched through Chattanooga Thursday. This 2,000-mile relay provides an opportunity for Americans to walk for 27 days to remember, honor, and celebrate our nation's heroes.



A "leg captain" for the relay says it's important for us to remember what the day is all about.



The organization also serves as a fundraiser to collect for the organization's non-profit partners.

