"Carry the Load" made its way through Chattanooga Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Carry the Load" made its way through Chattanooga Thursday

Posted: Updated:
A national relay is underway starting in New York and going all the way to Dallas, Texas.  And it's all to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

The relay called, "Carry the Load" marched through Chattanooga Thursday.  This 2,000-mile relay provides an opportunity for Americans to walk for 27 days to remember, honor, and celebrate our nation's heroes.

A "leg captain" for the relay says it's important for us to remember what the day is all about.

The organization also serves as a fundraiser to collect for the organization's non-profit partners.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.