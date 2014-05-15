Hamilton County Sheriff's Department's Law Enforcement Memorial was held Thursday in downtown Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:14 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:14 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

Local men and woman who watch over our streets were honored Thursday.

It was the annual Hamilton County Sheriff's Department's Law Enforcement Memorial.

It's dedicated to our law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty, but also to thank those who protect us daily.

Even officers who served in the 1800's are honored.



