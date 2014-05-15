Hamilton County Sheriff's Department's Law Enforcement Memorial - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hamilton County Sheriff's Department's Law Enforcement Memorial was held Thursday in downtown

Local men and woman who watch over our streets were honored Thursday.
It was the annual Hamilton County Sheriff's Department's Law Enforcement Memorial.
It's dedicated to our law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty, but also to thank those who protect us daily.
Even officers who served in the 1800's are honored.

