Haslam signs Tennessee Promise into law Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:00 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 6:51 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

A bill to provide free secondary education to all high school graduates was signed into law Thursday by Governor Bill Haslam.

The education program is called Tennessee Promise and education experts say it's an incentive for students to perform better.



The initiative is part of Haslam's "Drive to 55" campaign to improve the state's graduation rates from the current 32 percent to 55 percent by 2025.

The governor has said the measure will help improve overall job qualifications and attract employers to the state.

The program will be paid for by using excess lottery reserve funds.



Haslam's scheduled stop in the scenic city Thursday was cancelled due to the birth of a new grandchild.



The new program will go into effect in 2015.

