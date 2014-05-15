Dalton Police Department investigates theft of Botox and Juvederm Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:28 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:28 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Dalton Police Department is investigating the theft of Botox and Juvederm from an area dental practice.



Investigators are not releasing the details at the theft but are asking people who may have been injected with Botox or Juvederm from someone other than an approved physician to contact police.



Botox is a medication that reduces facial wrinkles by reducing the movement of facial muscles. Juvederm is a gel filler that is injected to smooth out facial wrinkles around the mouth. Besides being used for cosmetic purposes, both are sometimes used by dentists to inhibit jaw clenching and teeth grinding. Both medications can only be legally injected by licensed and approved physicians in a clinical setting.



