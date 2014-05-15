Flags fly above the Tennessee River on Veteran's Bridge Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 5:56 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:02 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

New flags, honoring those who fought and continue to fight for our country fly above the Tennessee River.



Nearly 3 dozen American flags wave atop the Veteran's Bridge in downtown Chattanooga.

It's been a tradition for years from May through November, but this year, the flags were raised by different hands.

An anonymous donor who had paid for the flags for about a decade could no longer give money.

It totaled about 40-thousand dollars.

This year anyone could buy a flag to represent a man or woman who served and sacrificed for our country.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News photographer George Mitchell shows us how much it means for one person.

