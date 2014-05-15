Flags fly above the Tennessee River on Veteran's Bridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Flags fly above the Tennessee River on Veteran's Bridge

New flags, honoring those who fought and continue to fight for our country fly above the Tennessee River.

Nearly 3 dozen American flags wave atop the Veteran's Bridge in downtown Chattanooga.
It's been a tradition for years from May through November, but this year, the flags were raised by different hands.
An anonymous donor who had paid for the flags for about a decade could no longer give money.
It totaled about 40-thousand dollars.
This year anyone could buy a flag to represent a man or woman who served and sacrificed for our country.
Channel 3 Eyewitness News photographer George Mitchell shows us how much it means for one person.
