Fast food workers rally for raises, union rights
Thursday, May 15, 2014 4:40 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) - Fast food workers took to the streets of Atlanta to rally for higher wages and the right to unionize.



The rallies on Thursday were part of a series of demonstrations in more than 150 cities in the U.S. and abroad. Workers are rallying to increase wages to $15 an hour and to form a labor union without interference from employers.



Officials from Moral Monday Georgia, Atlanta Jobs With Justice and other groups have voiced support for the employees, and say they're also calling on industry leaders to pay fair wages and respect workers' rights.



