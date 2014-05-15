Two fired professors sue Bryan College

Jars sit out on a table full of notes that students wrote for departing professors at Mercer Hall at Bryan College last month in Dayton, Tenn. Stephen Barnett, right photo, is among two former professors who have sued Bryan College. Times Free Press photo

DAYTON, TN AP) - Two former professors at a Dayton college named for one of creationism's most famous defenders are suing to get their jobs back after rejecting the school's amended statement of belief.

The dispute at Bryan College, named for Scopes Monkey Trial prosecutor William Jennings Bryan, began in February when trustees clarified the school's statement of belief to exclude the possibility that God may have used evolution as part of creation.

Science professor Stephen Barnett and education professor Steven DeGeorge say in the lawsuit that college trustees don't have the authority to make the change because the school's charter says the statement can't be altered.

Attorney Rosemarie Hill, who represents the college, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1jLAoBZ) that leaders at the institution do have the authority to amend the statement.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

