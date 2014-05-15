I-24 WB exit ramp to close for work during the weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

I-24 WB exit ramp to close for work during the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Hang in there, motorists. There is more road construction work scheduled for this weekend that could affect your drive.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will close the ramp on Interstate 24 Westbound in Chattanooga at Exit 183A, between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road, starting Thursday night, May 15th, and throughout this weekend to perform concrete repair.

The two left lanes of I-24 Westbound will remain open during this work. 

Traffic needing access to North Terrace Road from I-24 West will be directed to use Exit 184. 

Traffic entering I-24 West from North Terrace Road will be directed to use the on ramp to I-24 West from Germantown Road.

TDOT also advises motorists to use caution while traveling through the work zone. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assist with traffic control during construction.

Additionally, traffic information will be displayed on TDOT’s message signs, and several message boards will be used to provide traffic information.

