Discipline planned after Ga. school banner prank Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 8:59 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:34 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

CUMMING, GA (AP) - The principal of a metro Atlanta high school is promising disciplinary action for students involved in an end of the year prank he called derogatory and unacceptable.



A large banner near the roof of South Forsyth High School in Cumming that was unveiled Wednesday read "N---- we made it." The line is from a song by rapper Drake.



In a statement on the school's website, principal Jeff Cheney says the sign was posted without administrators' knowledge and was taken down as soon as it was brought to their attention.



Cheney hasn't outlined exactly what disciplinary actions the students will face. According to the school's website, seniors were scheduled to pick up their caps and gowns Wednesday and the last day of school is May 23.



