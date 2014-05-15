VIDEO: Rollover wreck demonstrated live on Channel 3 Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 7:33 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 7:47 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Clint Shrum with the Governor's Highway Safety Office shows what can happen to a driver not using seatbelts.

More than half of all traffic deaths in Tennessee can be prevented from wearing a seatbelt. So far this year, 57 percent of Tennessee's road deaths have been attributed to not wearing a seatbelt.



With Memorial Day weekend approaching, Channel 3 teamed up with the Governor's Highway Safety Office and The Tennessee Highway Patrol to demonstrate what happens to unrestrained passengers during a rollover accident.



Hamilton County has 17 traffic fatalities in 2014 and that's up four from this time last year. Hamilton County has the 3rd largest increase since last year in traffic deaths for all Tennessee counties, behind Shelby (+17 more deaths) and Rutherford (+6 more deaths) Counties.



Clint Shrum with the GHSO also spoke about motorcycle fatalities in Tennessee. He reminds drivers to look twice, allow greater following distance and be extra cautious at intersections.

