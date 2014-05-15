Early Sprinkles turning to cool and breezy this afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
(WRCB) - Good Thursday. We will see some light drizzles through the morning, then cool and breezy air will move in behind the front.
As the front pressed through, it brought 1" to 2" of rain to the area. With the front moving through, we will see temps cooling a bit as we move through the morning, then rebound and warm back up, but only into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will blow this afternoon from the WNW at 10-20 mph.
Tonight, the cool air settles in with the low dropping to 45 degrees as skies clear out.
Friday will be nice overall. I do expect some late day clouds with a weak trough of low pressure dropping in. The rain chance is small for Friday afternoon, however.
For the weekend, we may see a few passing afternoon showers both Saturday and Sunday, but we will sport very comfortable temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Next week, high pressure at the surface will keep skies clear for the first half of the week. We will also see temps climbing back into the upper 80s by Wednesday.
THURSDAY:
8am... Light Sprinkles, 58
Noon... Mostly Cloudy, 59
5pm... Partly Cloudy / Breezy, 66