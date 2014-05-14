In Pikeville, saggy pants could soon cost you Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:43 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:43 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The city of Pikeville, Tennessee is doing away with saggy pants.

The city council unanimously approved an ordinance onMonday night that would require anyone guilty of public indecency to pay a fine between $25 and $50-dollars. And that includes anyone wearing their bottoms more than three inches below the top of the hips.

Pikeville's city charter requires three readings of an ordinance before it passes.

The city mayor said it would probably be another couple of months before they're able to put the law into effect.

