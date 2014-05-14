Dayton Blvd. bridge demolition has some businesses concerned Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 10:07 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:14 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Traffic on Dayton Blvd. isn't an unknown topic to local businesses inhabiting it.



"They get off the exit ramp and it definitely backs up around 5 or so," said Jake Pousson, Manager at Mojo Burrito.



However, it's been a hard time for them, as they've dealt with one road construction project after the next making the already bad rush hour from downtown, even worse.



" It's a trickle effect, one thing just causes everything else to just stack up on each other," said Kevin Dotts, Manager at Crust.



Wednesday night was no different with Dayton Boulevard partially shut down as crews demolished the former Dayton Blvd. exit ramp, keeping those same businesses on their toes.



"Hopefully this doesn't cause too many problems, but I'm kind of worried for the weekend," said Dotts.



Dotts says their busiest days are on Friday and Saturday nights, right in the middle of the demolition.



"If they're having a road closed at 7 pm on a Friday, that's right during the dinner rush so it could cause us a lot of problems," said Dotts. "If they know it's coming then on the weekend they will just choose to go to Hamilton Place or downtown and they'll just avoid this side of town."



But despite the possible decline in business, Dotts says he's confident their restaurant won’t be empty.



"The regulars we have, I'm sure they'll find a way. Maybe they'll come earlier to avoid it," said Dotts.



“Most of the people that come here are locals so they'll know the back roads and stuff," said Pousson.



The demolition will be taking place from 7:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday.



