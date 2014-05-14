Hamilton County investigators search for alleged hit and run suspect Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 9:58 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:10 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Hamilton County investigators need your help locating a driver in an alleged hit and run involving a cyclist.



It happened last week on Green Shanty Road.



The bicycle rider said as the vehicle passed, the passenger side mirror hit him and he went off the road.



He suffered bruises and a fractured nose.



The car was possibly a blue Camaro with silver stripes on the side with Tennessee tags.

Call police if you have any information.

