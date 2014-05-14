UPDATE: Athens police arrest man who allegedly assaulted and robbed his ex-girlfriend Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 9:50 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 6:37 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

A man wanted for punching his ex-girlfriend and taking off with 45 dollars of her money is now behind bars.

Walter Byas was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened Monday.

Officials in Athens say Byas called out the victim's name in the parking lot of the Dollar General off Decatur Pike.

He allegedly then went up to her, punched her and took the cash from her pocket.

The woman was able to get away and went to the hospital.

If you have any information call McMinn County Sheriff's Office.

