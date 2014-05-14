UPDATE: One person injured in shooting in Sequatchie County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: One person injured in shooting in Sequatchie County

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE: A shooting Wednesday in Sequatchie County sent one man to the hospital and another behind bars.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. in the Boston Town Road area.
Officials say the suspected shooter, identified as James Stockwell, shot the victim with a 45-caliber Uzi, hitting him in both legs.
He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.
Stockwell has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bond.
Police say the two men knew each other, and the shooting was not random.
