UPDATE: One person injured in shooting in Sequatchie County Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 8:21 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 8:41 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

UPDATE: A shooting Wednesday in Sequatchie County sent one man to the hospital and another behind bars.



It happened around 6:00 p.m. in the Boston Town Road area.

Officials say the suspected shooter, identified as James Stockwell, shot the victim with a 45-caliber Uzi, hitting him in both legs.

He was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown.

Stockwell has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Police say the two men knew each other, and the shooting was not random.

