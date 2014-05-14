Crime Stoppers: Dollar General robber takes cash and toilet paper

Have a good look at our suspect: white male, around 5'10", medium build, wearing an Alabama hat. Tide Nation would not be impressed with what he did. "It's a strong arm robbery," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Daniel Jones.

"Basically, this white male walks into the Dollar General Store on Brainerd Road," Jones continued, "walks around the store for a little while, then goes back and he grabs bathroom tissue." It was the Dollar General out near the airport, in the strip mall beside a vacant building that used to be Big Lots.

His ruse involved a package of toilet paper, but once he got to the counter, he used paper of another kind to commit his crime. "As he lays it on the counter," said Jones, "he also lays a note. Well, when the clerk gets up front, he basically points to the note without saying a word."

The note read, "Give me all the money in your register," which the employee did. "Once the clerk complies with the note," Sgt. Jones added, "he actually gets the and walks out with the bathroom tissue and leaves in a small sedan." The implied threat in the note makes this a strong arm robbery.

On this day, Sunday, April 6th, the suspect was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes, with that Bama cap. Any and all information could be important to investigators. You do not actually have to know someone who lives a life of crime to possess a key piece to this puzzle. "If you know that maybe someone of this stature was running around Brainerd area that day, he may have been wearing clothes that day like that," Jones said. "Or, if you know of an individual who looks like this that own clothes like this, you can call us and it's completely anonymous."

Your tip could earn you up to $1,000 in reward cash. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

A police officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will never ask your identity.