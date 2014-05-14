Swim meet to close part of TN River Saturday

A part of the Tennessee River will be closed Saturday for the 2014 USMS 2.4 Mile Open Water National Championship.The event sponsored by theand Outdoor Chattanooga will be held at the Downtown Chattanooga waterfront. The river from Veteran's Bridge to just past Market Street Bridge will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with the race beginning at 11:00 a.m.The start of the race is under the Market Street Bridge at the Coolidge Park/Renaissance Park ramp located in North Shore. The finish will be on-land under the Market Street Bridge on the ramp through a finish line chute.Spectators will be able to view the swimming race from the waters edge at Coolidge Park and the entire North Shore. There are two river overlooks near the 5th buoy. Spectators will be able to walk across the Market Street and Walnut Street Bridge to view the swim race from above. Spectators can also view the turn of the 2nd buoy by standing on Veteran's Bridge. The South Shore's Tennessee River Walk and the steps in front of the Aquarium offer additional viewing locations.